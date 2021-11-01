DAYTON Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek man has pleaded guilty to attempting to join the terrorist group ISIS-K.

In 2018, Naser Almadaoji was arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force at John Glenn International Airport, a release by Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said. According to the release, Almadaoji was attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS Wilayat Khorasan.

Almadaoji’s trial was scheduled for Monday, November 1, but he pleaded guilty on Friday, October 29 to one count of attempting to provide himself as material support to foreign terrorist organizations.

“This is now the second person from the Dayton area held accountable in recent times for trying to join ISIS,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel. “Whatever grievances might exist with our government, our country, or our way of life, violence is not the answer. Providing material support in whatever form – personnel, services, funding, or otherwise – to designated foreign terrorist groups simply begets more terror, and every effort will be made to hold accountable those who provide such support.”

The release said that Almadaoji had traveled to Egypt prior to his arrest in order to join ISIS Wilayat Sinai, but was unsuccessful.

Almadaoji was ultimately arrested after contacting someone he believed to be an ISIS supporter with plans to start a conflict in the United States between the federal government and anti-government militias. He asked the purported ISIS supporter for a guide on how to make a car bomb, the release said.

Attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization is a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.