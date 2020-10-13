Beavercreek man knits 1,000+ hats every year to be donated

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek man is helping keep others warm this winter by giving back to the 2 NEWS Coats for Kids campaign.

“Sometimes that’s all it takes is just a hand,” says Gregg Gustafson.

Gregg knows his way around a loom.

“There’s no mental effort,” admits Gregg. “I think my fingers automatically now know how many times I’ve gone around and where I’m at.”

Gregg Gustafson has been knitting hats for the last ten years. He knits anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 hats a year to be donated.

“Most of them go every year to Dayton Children’s but because of COVID they don’t want them this year right now because of those worries,” says Gregg.

After talking with some coworkers and friends, he got the idea to donate the hats he’s knitted this year to Coats for Kids.

“It’s kind of who I am. I love giving back and helping wherever I can,” smiles Gregg.

Much of his material is donated.

Gregg says it doesn’t take much to knit the hats–just a lot of yarn and a little bit of spare time.

“Any time I’m watching TV–whether it’s a sports– because I’m really into sports, especially college. Saturday afternoon, evening, sitting with the family,” says Gregg.

Keeping his eyes on the TV, he keeps his hands busy knitting as his big heart works to keep heads warm in the winter.