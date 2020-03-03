Beavercreek man in Tennessee during tornado gives account of damage

LEBANON, Tenn. (WDTN) – A Miami Valley man was in Tennessee on business as the tornado ripped through his hotel, and said it’s hard to get in or out of the city as many roads are blocked off.

Joe Keaton is a Beavercreek resident and was staying in Lebanon, Tennessee Monday night. He told 2 NEWS on Tuesday that he’s grateful, because while his vehicle was damaged, he’s alive.

“The tornado blew out the wall in my hotel room, I was actually two doors down from where the wall blew out,” said Keaton.

Keaton spoke to 2 NEWS on the phone Tuesday, and said a little after midnight, his hotel building started shaking and lost power.

“I just ran to the bathroom and shut the door,” said Keaton. “I was on the third floor of my hotel. Water was coming in from the ceiling, when we opened the door to go down the stairwell that was closest to my room, the wall was completely blown out, you could see the street.”

Keaton said he wasn’t able to see all of the damage because of closed roads but when asked to compare it to the Miami Valley’s Memorial Day tornadoes, he said “Just from the area from what I’ve seen where my hotel was at, it made Beavercreek look mild.”

He said three fire crews from nearby towns checked on them, and that he heard multiple nearby gas stations were damaged and leaking fuel, but he said no one in his hotel was injured and after hearing the death toll pass 20, they weren’t taking that for granted.

“There was a factory up the road from where I was at, and it had caught fire,” said Keaton. “There were semi trucks tipped over, lines down everywhere, I mean it was just a mess.”