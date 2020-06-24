Beavercreek makes short list of communities hosting Independence Day fireworks

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The majority of Fourth of July celebrations in the Miami Valley have been canceled or postponed.

There are a few communities finding ways to continue the tradition, but there will be changes.

In Beavercreek, the fireworks will be at a completely different location this year, at the Mall at Fairfield Commons. City leaders said this location change will allow for ample social distancing.

While these Fourth of July fireworks shows aren’t prohibited, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said large group gatherings are still not allowed.

“You can still celebrate, just watch from your porch, or your car, a backyard, or some place you don’t have to be close to people you normally don’t associate with,” said Husted.

A handful of Miami Valley communities are modifying their plans but still going ahead with some sort of celebration.

In Beavercreek, the festival and fireworks normally happen at Rotary Park.

City Manager, Pete Landrum, said the parade is canceled but fireworks will be at the Mall at Fairfield Commons that night.

“It will be around the mall area, we’re going to have a map here soon that will show all the best viewing areas, but with the mall and the other parking areas throughout all the north Fairfield Commons mall area, there should be plenty of parking areas,” said Landrum. “We ask that people maintain their social distancing.”

Landrum said to limit social interaction, no public restrooms will be available.

He added that sponsors donated all money for the firework show so no funding is coming from city.

There will be virtual entertainment starting at 9, and live music on radio station 107.3 during the fireworks.

Landrum said it was important after the rough year Beavercreek has had, to find a way for the show to go on.

“To celebrate Beavercreek, to celebrate our independence, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the city of Beavercreek becoming a city,” said Landrum. “It’s just a good time to look back at what we’ve come through and celebrate that.”

Fireworks will start in Beavercreek at 10 p.m. on July 4th.