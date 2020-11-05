Beavercreek income tax levy fails, city to discuss how to fund future projects

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters in Beavercreek turned down a levy that would establish the city’s first income tax, now the city will have to decide how to move forward.

The proposed 1% percent income tax would have generated around $14 million in the first year. Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said that money was crucial to complete infrastructure improvements.

“Just because the income tax failed, doesn’t mean the $200 million in projects disappeared,” Landrum said.

The Beavercreek income tax levy had two purposes, to give property owners a tax reduction and cover the cost of millions of dollars in backlogged projects in the city.

Currently, the city receives most of its funding through property taxes.

The tax would have allowed a 3.4 mill street levy to expire, reducing city property taxes by $101.46 per $100,000 of home value per year.

Landrum said with shopping centers, a highway and proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the property tax isn’t enough to maintain the city anymore.

“When you become almost a metropolitan type of city with so much infrastructure, property taxes just aren’t meant to keep up,” Landrum said.

51.99% of Beavercreek voters turned down the levy, most saying they didn’t want to see anymore taxes.

“I don’t believe in voting for any more taxes anymore,” resident David Pearson said. “I think we pay plenty in taxes. I think in this part of the country, you do get quite a bit for your money.”

Landrum said city council will next decide whether to bring this issue to the voters again in May, or instead try to renew the street levy that’s set to expire at the end of next year.

The street levy funds all of the employees in the city’s street department.

“It’s an important fact that we have to, one way or the other, fund that because it is an essential, essential service for the city,” Landrum said.

The income tax would have required all people working in Beavercreek to pay the tax, including nonresidents. The city estimates 75% of the workforce in Beavercreek does not live in Beavercreek.