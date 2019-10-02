Beavercreek HS principal placed on administrative leave

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek City School District placed Beavercreek High School principal George Caras on administrative leave after allegation of misconduct, the district confirmed.

Caras was placed on leave effective on Friday, Sept. 27, after district leadership was made aware of the allegations. The district is conducting a “thorough, ongoing” investigation and no timetable has been set to conclude the investigation.

Caras will remain on administrative leave through at least the conclusion of the investigation. There is no word on the details of the allegations against Caras.

