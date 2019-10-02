1  of  2
Beavercreek HS principal placed on administrative leave

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
George Caras

George Caras (Beavercreek High School)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek City School District placed Beavercreek High School principal George Caras on administrative leave after allegation of misconduct, the district confirmed.

Caras was placed on leave effective on Friday, Sept. 27, after district leadership was made aware of the allegations. The district is conducting a “thorough, ongoing” investigation and no timetable has been set to conclude the investigation.

Caras will remain on administrative leave through at least the conclusion of the investigation. There is no word on the details of the allegations against Caras.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

