Beavercreek hosts annual Popcorn Festival

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Popcorn (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek is holding its annual Popcorn Festival on September 11 and 12.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, there was a 5k run at 8:30 followed by hours of live music and entertainment –and popcorn of course. 

Sunday, there will be a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the website says, with registration at 9:30 a.m.  Live music, vendors, activities, and food will continue through the weekend.

The event also features a Beer Garden with shaded seating and football games on TV all day long.

For a list of vendors and entertainment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

New COVID-19 vaccination study by CDC

Sarasota student Lazarus Dubrocq remembers 911 and the day the President came to his school

Katrina survivor sends comfort to local children affected by Hurricane Ida

Mimi Hymel: 'No two children will get the same bear'

Biden's wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial

Law expert: Biden’s vaccine mandate constitutional, local companies wary

More News