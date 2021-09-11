Beavercreek hosts annual Popcorn Festival

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek is holding its annual Popcorn Festival on September 11 and 12.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, there was a 5k run at 8:30 followed by hours of live music and entertainment –and popcorn of course.

Sunday, there will be a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the website says, with registration at 9:30 a.m. Live music, vendors, activities, and food will continue through the weekend.

The event also features a Beer Garden with shaded seating and football games on TV all day long.

For a list of vendors and entertainment, click here.