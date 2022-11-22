Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A few Beavercreek families had to evacuate their homes on Tuesday due to a gas leak.

According to the Beavercreek Police Dispatch, crews were sent around 11:15 a.m. to the cul-de-sac of Lavender Lane on reports of a gas leak. Authorities said that multiple homes were evacuated due to the leak, however, no one was injured in the incident.

CenterPoint Energy has been called to shut off the leaking gas, dispatch said. At this time, no estimate has been given for when repairs may be completed.