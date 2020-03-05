Beavercreek home heavily damaged by fire

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek home was heavily damaged by fire in Beavercreek Wednesday.

The fire broke out just before 11:30 am Wednesday in the 3500 block of Clar-Von Drive.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and they see a one-story home that has been heavily damaged by fire. Beavercreek fire crews are on the scene. There is no information at this time whether anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDTN.com and 2 NEWS for more information as it becomes available.