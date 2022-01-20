BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek High Schools was under a lockdown on Thursday, Jan. 20 after an airsoft gun fell out of a student’s belongings.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. school administrators were notified that an airsoft gun fell out of a student’s belongings. According to Beavercreek City Schools, the student was immediately removed from class and the weapon was secured and removed. The district said lockdown procedures were immediately initiated.

The Beavercreek Police Department was notified and they came to the building to investigate. The district said that once no direct threat to any student or staff member was determined, parents were notified of the situation.

“I am extremely proud of the quick actions of our staff and grateful for today’s outcome. The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority and we always take all threats seriously,” Superintendent Paul Otten said.