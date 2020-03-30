Beavercreek High School teachers hold parade for homebound special education students

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The entire Beavercreek High School Special Education Department kicked off the first day of online learning with a caravan past more than 30 student homes today.

The teachers and assistants practiced social distancing while parading their students’ neighborhoods with signs and decorated cars to cheer students on as they navigate the challenges of online learning.

“A lot of my son’s day is a social aspect so for him to connect with the folks he sees on a everyday basis is really important to him,” said Lisa Harp.

“We decided to kick off the first day of online learning for our special needs students. We are going to drive by all of their houses and just wave and tell them that we miss them because our classrooms don’t run like a normal high school class,” said Kelly Hancock, Intervention Specialist at Beavercreek High School.

According to Hancock, most of her lessons are hands-on, which make them hard to replicate through a computer.

“So maybe just me getting out there and them, seeing me, seeing videos and those kinds of things, helping them feel connected to me and know that I’m gonna be there when all of this is over and we’ll get back to our normal lives and our classroom,” she said.

“We’re all excited about being educators and we truly do miss being in the classroom. There’s not one of us that’s excited about being home,” said Paige Rizzotte, teacher at Beavercreek High School.

For now, their focus is to help navigate the challenges of online learning which include learning disabilities and no access to the internet.

“We’re all worried about not only the regression of our students over this time, and we don’t even know how long it’s going to be, but what that is going to do to them socially,” Rizzotte said. “It’s just such a hard situation for this group of students and their families, but what’s so wonderful about them is they’re the nicest people like on the whole wide earth.”