BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek High School Junior will be flying a plane over the football field for their homecoming game.

According to the Beavercreek City School District, Junior ROTC Cadet Harrison Jacob spent eight weeks over his summer break at Bowling Green State University’s Flight Center earning his private pilot license.

The eight-week program teaches potential pilots the fundamentals of flight such as meteorology, navigation, communication and practice flights. Jacob accumulated over 50 flying hours and aced his 5-hour solo check ride, said the school.

For the school’s homecoming football game on Sept. 30, Jacob will be flying over before kickoff.