Video above: Beavercreek sets new regulations for short-term rentals

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — An incoming Beavercreek High School senior recently completed a two-mile swim across the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the district, the Strait of Messina is an international event hosted by Water World Swim where only 30 swimmers are chosen to participate through an application process.

On June 27, Chloe Otten participated in the swim, trekking two miles across the Mediterranean Sea from Punta Faro in Sicily to Cannitello, Calabria in Italy.

And of this year’s participants, Otten was the first to finish with a time of 38 minutes.

The current record for finishing the swim is held by Giovanni Fiannacca, who pilots the swim, and was completed at 30:50 in 1975.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication Chloe has put into accomplishing her goals.

Swimming the Strait is a remarkable triumph that takes not only physical toughness but mental

fortitude as well,” said Beavercreek City Schools.

The district said that Otten is a member of the Beavercreek High School Varsity Swim Team as well as the Cincinnati Marlins Swim Team. Two of her Marlin teammates, Sydney Herr and Natalie Gockerman, also swam the Strait of Messina.

The girls reportedly swam the Strait to help raise funds for pediatric cancer. Their goal was to raise $50,000 as part of the Swim Across America, Make Waves to Fight Cancer campaign.

(Photo/Beavercreek City Schools)

(Photo/Beavercreek City Schools)

(Photo/Beavercreek City Schools)

(Photo/Beavercreek City Schools)