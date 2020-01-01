Beavercreek High School hosts ‘Resolution Run’

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek High School hosted its 34th annual Resolution Run led by the Division I State Championship winning girls’ team.

The event allowed community members to get an active start to a healthier 2020.

“We have some people that are just here getting exercise and they want to improve their fitness and they’re out for the three mile walk, so they’ll finish in an hour,” said race director Clem Boyd. “We ask everyone to come and participate in this because this is about being together as a community and doing something healthy to finish the old year and go into the new year.”

All proceeds benefit the Beavercreek cross country teams.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.