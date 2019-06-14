Beavercreek family recovering from back-to-back tornadoes

BEAVERCREEK TWP, Ohio (WDTN) –A family in Beavercreek Township is once again picking up the pieces after suffering major tornado damage in 2018 and this past Memorial Day.

Like many families across the Miami Valley, the Barr’s quickly picked up their debris and are now waiting on insurance.

But not many families can say they’ve been hit by two tornadoes in two years. Not many civil war-era houses are still standing either.

Just a few minutes after the Memorial Day tornadoes passed, Mary Ann Barr walked out her front door. Thinking the farm had been spared.

“I went out the front door and there was part of the roof from house in the yard,” said Barr.

Just like in early April of 2018, Barr family members jumped into action, trying to reach the family farm.

“The other son tried for two and a half hours to get here but was unable because of all the roads having too many trees down,” said Barr.

The family had just about fully recovered from the first tornado when the second tornado hit the house. In 2018, several barns were destroyed.

“He’s (one of the family cows) a little over a year old. And this is his second tornado. He was about a month old for the first one,” said Brandon Barr.

By now, the Barr’s are certified tornado recovery experts.

They say the second time around is harder because barns can be replaced, but the family house? Not so much.

“It was some family stuff. But we all got it picked back up. We are still working to get it all organized, but it’s all picked up,” said Brandon Barr.

The Barr family farmhouse has already been restored because the original frame is pre-civil war. Now, the family is facing the possibility of losing it.

“Patience. Patience. Patience. And you just learn to work with the best you can and hope it’s the best thing to do,” said Mary Ann Barr.

