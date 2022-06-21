BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek family was killed in Kentucky after their car flipped Saturday evening.

On Saturday, June 18, 41-year-old Jitu Galani was driving a Honda CRV on KY-182 with his wife, 39-year-old Nitu Galani and their 4-year-old child in the car. According to the Kentucky State Police, Mr. Galani missed the entrance to Carter Caves State Resort Park, so he put the car in reverse, attempting to back down the roadway.

While attempting to back up, the car dropped off the shoulder of the roadway and became stuck. Police said Mr. Galani attempted to free the vehicle, but it rolled backward over a culvert and landed upside-down in a creek.

The Carter County Coroner, William Wadell, said that all three victims died in the crash.