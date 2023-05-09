DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A ban on digital billboards could soon be on the books in Beavercreek.

City council members voted Monday to move forward with an ordinance to strike the entire section on variable electronic message signs from the zoning code.

New language would prohibit such signs, like the one at U.S. Route 35 and Factory Road, from going up within city limits.

The signs became an issue back in 2021 when the city rejected an application for a 5-story-tall digital billboard on North Fairfield Road.

The rejected applicant took the city to court. The ordinance would prevent that from happening again but would allow existing billboards to stay.

The proposed ban comes up before the council again in two weeks.