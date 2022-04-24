BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Beavercreek will be delaying and reducing street resurfacing projects planned for this year.

The city explained that current funding allocates $2.3 million every year to road repair, however, this year’s contract bid was 25% higher compared to 2021. The city said also cited the rise in material and labor costs.

“This is not sustainable,” said Landrum. “Currently, the city does not have any funding for sidewalk replacement or stormwater projects, so as the costs of street projects increases, so does the city’s backlog of infrastructure.”

One of the projects, resurfacing North Fairfield Road, was budgeted for $1.3 million however the lowest bid received for the project was $1.3 million. The project has been delayed to 2023.

