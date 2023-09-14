BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Beavercreek residents are being recognized for their service to the community.

The Ohio Department of Aging will induct Lt. Col. Margaret A. Bowman, USAF, Retired, and Col. Richard E. Bowman, USAF, Retired, into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Sept. 19.

The Bowmans will be recognized by the ODA, Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio General Assembly, Ohio’s area agencies on aging and leaders from Ohio’s aging network. They are among eight Ohioans being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Peggy and Rich Bowman

The couple met while stationed in Wyoming in the 1970s before relocating to Beavercreek. After a house fire in 1994, Peggy created the Beavercreek Township Fire Department Auxiliary, with Rich as her deputy.

The Bowmans led the Auxiliary for 19 years, which included being on-call 24 hours a day to respond to emergencies in the area.

In 2014, the Bowmans stepped down from their leadership roles, but are still active with the organization after retirement.

Their actions were previously recognized by the BTFD with its Meritorious Service Award.

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame will be streamed at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 on The Ohio Channel.