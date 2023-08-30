GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greene County jury has convicted a Beavercreek couple on multiple counts of endangering children after they reportedly caused serious harm to a minor.

According to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Tchanavian Cantrell, 36, and John Cantrell, 37, were each convicted of multiple counts of endangering children for repeatedly striking a minor and causing her serious harm.

Evidence from the trial reportedly showed that the couple, two other adults and several children were living together as a family unit in Beavercreek in October 2021. The four adults reportedly disciplined the child by excessively striking her on her lower back with a belt after she failed to properly complete a chore.

The prosecutor’s office reported that the child had severe abrasions which caused her great pain and at some point, one of the adults also sprayed isopropyl alcohol directly onto the open wound.

On Oct. 19, 2021, the child reportedly left the home and secretly fled to Coy Middle School in Beavercreek. When Tchanacian Cantrell found out the child was at the school, she came to collect her and the child fled the grounds.

Police reportedly located the child in a wooded area where she told them of the abuse. After seeing the child’s injuries and conducting an investigation, the adults were arrested and charged with endangering children.

“There is a line between discipline and abuse. The adults who should have been responsible for caring for this child abdicated that responsibility and crossed the line,” said Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes.

“No child should be tortured, and no adult should be permitted to cruelly abuse a child. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office will always work to hold child abusers accountable.”

After the couple’s jury verdict, their bond was revoked. A sentencing date has yet to be announced.