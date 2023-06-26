BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek City Council is considering new regulations for short-term rentals such as Airbnb’s.

On Monday, June 26, the Beavercreek City Council will have a second reading of two ordinances considering short-term rentals in the city.

The first ordinance, Ordinance 23-15, would require short-term rental owners to have a license to operate. They would also have to provide contact information and a statement that the unit meets safety codes.

Under the ordinance, the license would have to be renewed every two years, and the application would go through the city’s planning department.

The ordinance would also set a new standard for operation, requiring the renter of the unit to be 25 years old or older, and no more than two adults in a bedroom.

In the second ordinance, Ordinance 23-16, short-term rental hosts would have to pay the city’s 3% hotel tax.

If the ordinances are approved, any existing short-term rental owner would have 60 days to apply for a license to register with the city’s finance department. If an owner does not comply, they could lose their license, face fines or even criminal prosecution.

To view the Beavercreek City Council’s meeting agenda or for more information about the ordinances, click here.