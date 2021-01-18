Beavercreek City Schools to make $8.5M budget cuts if May ballot issue fails

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek City Schools announced plans to cut more than $8.5 million from the district’s budget if the May 4, 2021 renewal ballot issue fails.

The school said the proposed cuts include 117 teaching, staff and administrative positions, 17 bus drivers, $373,000 in reductions to programs and services and nearly a $1 million in reductions to extracurricular activities.

“This is one of the worst things we have to do,” said Paul Otten, superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools. “The teachers, staff, programs and services on this list are essential to our district and no one wants to imagine a district without them. At the same time, we are required to operate in the black and we have to be open and honest with our staff and taxpayers as we prepare for the worst-case scenario.”

The district was on the ballot for a substitute emergency levy in November and spring of 2020 that would have made the soon-to-expire levy permanent. Both issues failed.

If the May ballot issue fails, funding will expire at the end of 2021. The proposed cuts would go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.

For more information, visit https://www.gocreek.org/