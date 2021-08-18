Beavercreek City Schools now requiring masks for K-6

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek City Schools is now requiring K-6 students to wear masks after a revision to its policy Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, August 18 students in grades K-6 along with the grades’ staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors when they are not able to social distance.

Grades 7-12 students are encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but not required. Staff and visitors are required when they are not able to socially distance.

The district’s update came after DeWine held a news briefing urging Ohioans to buckle down and take the spread of the delta variant seriously — if only to protect the state’s children.

“The real tragedy of all of this, it’s the children who will suffer when schools shut down. They’re the ones who will get further and further behind,” said DeWine.

For more information on the district’s policy, visit www.gocreek.org.

