Beavercreek City Schools makes further changes to mask policy

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek City Schools has updated its mask policy to include students of all ages.

Starting Aug. 31, the district announced they would be requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside district buildings. This comes after the district updated its policy two weeks ago, requiring masks for students and staff in grades K-6 only.

A letter from Superintendent Paul Otten said that 81% of the school’s positive cases were coming from grades 7-12. He said the data shows that a positive case in an un-masked classroom results in approximately twice as many students and staff in quarantine.

Beavercreek City Schools said it hopes requiring masks for all students will result in fewer quarantines, allowing them to continue with in-person instruction.

Students with mask exemptions must have an exemption form in place starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.

To read the superintendent’s letter to Beavercreek families, click here.

