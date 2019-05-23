Beavercreek City Schools employee on leave amid theft investigation

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A special needs assistant employed at Beavercreek City Schools is on administrative leave amid a theft investigation.

T.J. Smart, who has been with the district for nine years, is accused of stealing roughly $600 from the Beavercreek High School Athletic Office.

Smart was also the Head Football Coach for Carlisle High School, but the district superintendent confirmed with 2 NEWS that he handed in his resignation Wednesday, citing "personal reasons."

According to a police report, Beavercreek school officials told police that money, ticket rolls, and reconciliation paperwork was taken from a cash box that was used for the Girls Lacrosse game on May 9, 2019.

Smart was once a site manager but lost that position after some board policy changes were made, resulting in a loss of about $4,000 to $6,000 per year. The district's Director of Human Services said Smart would know the system and would know what to take.

Smart was allegedly seen going into the Athletic Office two different times after the school was closed and school officials say there is no reason he should have gone into the office to begin with.

Once confronted by police, Smart initially admitted to taking around $300, later admitting it was closer to $500.

Smart went on to say that he ripped up the ticket log, but still had the ticket rolls at his house.

Police were able to retrieve the ripped ticket log from Smart’s car, and the ticket rolls from his home. The grand total financial loss, taking into account the cash and value of the stolen tickets, came out to $600.

He now faces one charge of theft and has been served a court summons for May 28, 2019.

