Beavercreek City Council considers income tax for non-residents

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Beavercreek city residents have voted down a proposed income tax several times. Now, they could be seeing the issue come up again.

While the issue has been voted down three times, Brian Jarvis thinks it might be different this time around.

“We have our seniors that are being priced of their homes due to taxes, we have residents that work in other cities that are paying high income tax there and high property tax in our city,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis leads the Beavercreek Fairer Funding Committee. He says Beavercreek is only one of a handful of Ohio cities that do not have an income tax. He said the city relies solely on property taxes.

The group is now proposing a one-percent income tax for anyone working in Beavercreek. They recommend the city allow a property tax levy to expire in 2021. The alternative income tax would then kick in 2022.

“They use our streets. They use our police. They use our parks. They use all these things. Their work place would not be where it was unless we had a good infrastructure,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said it’s only fair people working in Beavercreek contribute to those services. He added it would reduce Beavercreek property taxes by up to 22-percent.

“We think that from a dollars stand point, a financial stand point, that this income tax meets all of the needs that have been expressed,” said Jarvis.

If the city council moves forward on this issue, public hearings could start as soon as March 23. If approved, voters would make the ultimate decision this coming November.