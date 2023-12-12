Related video above: Huber Heights Sheetz grand opening

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A property in Beavercreek has been approved to be rezoned for the construction of a Sheetz location.

In a meeting on Dec. 11, the Beavercreek City Council unanimously voted to approve the rezoning of 2.627 acres on the south side of Colonel Glenn Highway for a Sheetz.

The property, located approximately 900 feet west of the Eastside Drive and Colonel Glenn Highway intersection, will be rezoned from B-4 Highway Business to B-3 General Business.

