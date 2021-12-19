BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A Beavercreek Church is collecting donations for victims of the Kentucky tornadoes.

After living through the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019, Be Hope Church knows the impact a community can have after a devastating event. The church said that now, this is their turn to help a community hit by destructive storms.

“Two years ago, on Memorial Day 2019, a series of powerful and destructive tornadoes ripped through our community in Beavercreek, Ohio. We know what we felt. We know how much we appreciated the larger community coming together to help,” the church writes in a post on Facebook.

On Sunday, December 19, Be Hope church will be accepting donations of gas generators, gas cans, power cords, flashlights and batteries, inexpensive towels and washcloths to bring to Kentucky.

The church said to drop all donations by Door 1 in the North Parking lot of its Beavercreek campus at 1850 North Fairfield Road.