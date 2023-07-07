BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – One local church is serving the community by helping people pay for gas this weekend.

On Saturday, July 8, Today Church in Beavercreek is paying $1 of each gallon of gas people purchase from a specific Marathon Gas station during select hours. According to the church, this assistance is part of their annual Serve Day event.

This discount will run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station at 3985 East Patterson Road in Beavercreek.

For more information on Today Church, click here.