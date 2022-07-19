BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Beavercreek will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reconstruction of the Tobias-Zimmer Barn.

According to the city, the barn was destroyed by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. A survey was later sent out to the community, asking residents what they would like to see built in the barn’s place. The survey showed that residents wanted a replica of the barn to be built.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday at Wartinger Park at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the barn’s completion.

“This celebration has been three years in the making,” said Kim Farrell, superintendent of Beavercreek’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division. “We are excited to be able to complete this project and provide this beautiful barn to the community.”

The city said the barn will continue to be used as an educational space and historic representation of early life in Beavercreek. To reserve the barn, contact the city’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division by calling 937-427-5514 or emailing parks@beavercreekohio.org.