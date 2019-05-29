Beavercreek businesses begin extensive cleanup process
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - The long cleanup process is just beginning in Beavercreek, where multiple homes and businesses were destroyed in Monday night's tornado.
As of Tuesday night, part of North Fairfield Road remains closed as power lines are still down, and debris is strewn across the area.
The National Weather Service has confirmed Beavercreek was hit by an EF3 tornado Monday night.
"Having North Fairfield closed right now, I've never seen that happen before, and power lines just tilted down on the streets," said Brian Loose, who lives in Beavercreek.
Along North Fairfield Road, windows are smashed, roofs have blown off and some businesses are boarded up.
"I got out here about, it was about 12:30 a.m. this morning," said Dustin Collinsworth. "The damage was absolutely unreal."
Collinsworth told 2 NEWS that his fiancee had a space inside Salon Lofts on North Fairfield Road. He and a friend did what they could Tuesday to help her clean up and retrieve what was left.
"All the wind just shuffled everything inside the salon, and everything was just piled up against the door, so we actually had to push the door open when it came to actually getting into the salon last night," Collinsworth said.
"It was a complete mess," said Dennis Ward, who also helped with the salon cleanup. "Everything was just on the floor, glass everywhere. By the time I was done, I was covered in glass myself."
Some contractors told 2 NEWS they are not expecting to slow down in the coming days.
People observing the damage told 2 NEWS they hope to see the shops and restaurants back open as soon as possible.
"Hopefully we can kind of pull together and clean up soon and kind of get things, business back to usual," said Megan Loose, who lives in Beavercreek.
