Beavercreek business asking for donations to the Dayton Foodbank in exchange for a Christmas tree

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) -Deal’s Landscape Service in Beavercreek says any donation towards to the Dayton Foodbank will earn you the Christmas tree of your choice.

Already, the family-owned company has raised $1,000 and plans to match the donation to feed families in the Miami Valley.

John Deal says he believes his company is the oldest family-run company in Beavercreek and they have loyal customers that have supported them even through the pandemic. To thank his community and customers, he decided on the good deed.

According to The Dayton Foodbank, a donation of $1000 will provide around 6,000 meals for families. There is a lot of need at the foodbank as hundreds more families are facing hunger and food insecurity.

“I think this, hopefully, will make other people think about giving to the Foodbank. It’s about supporting, we have to support each other,” said Deal. “The community has supported us and we’re trying to give back.”

Deal says as long as they have Christmas trees available, they will continue with this offer.