BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — General Electric (GE) Aerospace held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the company’s new 280,000 square foot facility in Beavercreek on Friday.

The new building site is going to be dedicated to engine component manufacturing for civil and military aviation use. A multi-million dollar investment for GE Aerospace in Beavercreek is just a portion of the $32 million being inserted into different Ohio facilities this year.

Brian DeBruin is the site leader at GE Aerospace. He says the investment into the company can show how much of an impact the company has.

“This is a great showcase of the technology that GE has and the work that we do,” DeBruin said.

General Electric has been an employer within the Dayton area for over 100 years. Within the region, more than 14,000 people work for the company. By the end of 2023, GE Aerospace hopes to create an additional 400 jobs for individuals in the Dayton area.

In Nov. 2021, General Electric announced the company would split into three different companies. Since the split, the companies have been known as GE Aerospace, GE HealthCare and GE Vernova.

The headquarters for GE Aerospace remains in Cincinnati.