Beavercreek Board of Education approves new high school principal

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Board of Education approved the hire of Dale Wren as principal of Beavercreek High School starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

Wren is currently the principal of Ankeney Middle School. He previously was an assistant principal at Beavercreek High School from 2013 to 2015.

Before becoming an administrator, he completed tenure as a special education teacher at Beavercreek High School for 17 years.

“No one is better suited for this critical leadership role than Dale Wren,” said Paul Otten, Superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools. With a long, successful career of serving the Beavercreek community and the needs of its children, Wren is uniquely qualified to lead the high-performing Beavercreek High School well into the future.” Otten continues, “Effectively leading our staff, students, families, and a community with high expectations is critical and I have no doubts Mr. Wren will do so in the highest possible manner.”

Upon approval from the Board of Education, Beavercreek City Schools will start the process of conducting a search for the next principal at Ankeney Middle School. The district hopes to identify and recommend a candidate by early spring.