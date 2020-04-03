Beavercreek band lifts neighborhood’s spirits through music

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The coronavirus has shut down schools and forced students to stay at home, but in Beavercreek, a high school band has come together to safely spread some much needed school spirit.

“Our band director Mr. Frost sent out an announcement and just said at noon Friday go out on your porch and play the fight song for the whole neighborhood. Get that school spirit spreading throughout the neighborhood, let people feel that sort of joy and positivity,” said member Sam Fischer.

Director Matt Frost said, “You’ve seen the post of folks in Italy playing on porches and stuff, and I was thinking, what’s the suburban version of that? How can we do it? We’ve got a lot of band kids in Beavercreek. We just thought we’d try this to see if it would work.”

“I was a little hesitant at first because I didn’t know how it was going to go. I think it was a really good opportunity for people to not only get outside and be playing but see other people, because we’re not really seeing a lot of people, so it’s nice to see other kids in the neighborhood that I know and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah they do still exist and they’re going through the same thing,’” said member Kaitlyn Buell.

Alumni Bayley Carter said, “Senior year is such a great time for band seniors because they get to celebrate being with everyone for four years, so it’s got to be really hard not to get that.”

“There’s a million Facebook videos out there with the hashtag ‘Creek Porch Band’ and kids are finding each other online seeing each other play, it’s kind of neat,” Frost said.

It’s just another example of how communities are finding positive things to do during very difficult times. The marching Beavers hope to be back on football fields playing later this fall.