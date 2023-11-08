BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A Beavercreek City Schools band director is set to march in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to a release, Heather Marsh-Myers will join 400 band directors from across the country as they march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 23.

The group’s parade entry, put together by Saluting America’s Band Directors, will convey the theme of “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

“I had the opportunity to march with this ensemble in Pasadena and it was truly an amazing moment for music education,” Marsh-Myers said. “The level of publicity and support I felt for the band community gave me a huge sense of support and recognition for all that band directors do for their communities. I am so excited to represent the Beavercreek High School Band in this momentous event!”

“The Band Directors Marching Band” group will reportedly be the second musical ensemble in the parade near the beginning and traveling with the Snoopy balloon.

You can watch the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on WDTN on Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m.