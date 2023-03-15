DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $8.4 million in federal grants is going to fund the repair of roads and other transportation infrastructure across the city of Beavercreek.

According to a release, these funds will serve to enable the reconstruction, repaving, and improvement of several major roadways throughout the city, improving the safety and accessibility of local roads for both drivers and pedestrians. They were awarded through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

“These projects will help to transform the transportation landscape of Beavercreek, making it safer and more accessible for residents and visitors,” said Jeff Moorman, public services director and city engineer. “The addition of new sidewalks, paths, and storm sewers will further improve the overall infrastructure of the city.”

Currently, seven projects have been planned to benefit from these grants. These funds will enable the city to widen portions of Beaver Valley Road, Indian Ripple Road, Kemp Road, and Shakertown Road and resurface North Fairfield Road and Pentagon Boulevard.

These projects will be carried out over the next few years the city said. The Beavercreek engineering division will oversee the work.

This work is made possible due to the passage of a streets levy last fall, the city said. the levy allows the city to provide funds to match the grants, a requirement to receive the funding.

“With additional street funding, the city is able to utilize levy dollars to apply for more grants, further maximizing taxpayer’s dollars,” said Landrum. “The city heavily relies on grants for major projects and because of our engineer’s aggressive efforts to secure grant funding, the City of Beavercreek has been awarded more than $116 million in grants since 1997.”