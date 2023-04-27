DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People commuting and traveling around the Beavercreek area may experience some very loud noises on Saturday.

The city of Beavercreek says in a social media post that a “full-scale” mass casualty exercise will begin at 10 a.m. at Clark State College’s Greene Center at 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek. Drivers and residents will be in the area on Saturday should not be alarmed if they see or hear first responders from several different law enforcement agencies.

People nearby during the exercise may experience hearing loud noises, including explosions and gunshots between 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Soin Medical Center are hosting the event.

Beavercreek says the exercise is scheduled to wrap up at 4 p.m.