BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek City Council has approved the City Managers appointment of Jeff Fiorita to Chief of Police starting Jan. 10, 2021.
Fiorita is currently the deputy chief and has worked for the City of Beavercreek in various capacities for 29 years.
On Jan. 10 the city will swear Fiorita in with the ceremonial handshake and the passing of the baton.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Beavercreek approves appointment of new police chief
- USPS employee who claimed mail-in ballot tampering recants allegations
- Dayton husband, wife get 8 years prison for charges related to the sexual abuse of minors
- Virginia gynecologist faces up to 465 years in prison for unwanted surgeries, insurance fraud
- Worker dies after forklift falls off Missouri bridge with him inside