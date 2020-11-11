Beavercreek approves appointment of new police chief

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek City Council has approved the City Managers appointment of Jeff Fiorita to Chief of Police starting Jan. 10, 2021.

Fiorita is currently the deputy chief and has worked for the City of Beavercreek in various capacities for 29 years.

On Jan. 10 the city will swear Fiorita in with the ceremonial handshake and the passing of the baton.

