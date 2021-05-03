Beavercreek announces July 4 celebration plans

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek said it is excited to announce the City will host a 2021 Independence Day celebration.

The celebration is planned for Sunday, July 4, 2021 and will include a parade, live entertainment, food trucks, and a firework show. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin along Meadowbridge Drive, continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road, and will end at Beavercreek High School.

After the parade, the city said the excitement will continue at Rotary Park, located at 2260 Dayton Xenia Road, with more activities, including food trucks, live entertainment, and a firework show, scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

The City’s Fourth of July Committee is currently seeking parade participants, vendors, and sponsors. Applications can be found on the City’s website: BeavercreekOhio.gov/Parks. This community event is made possible by generous donors, the City said.

Beavercreek said health and safety is the utmost priority, and the City considered the best ways to move forward with this event amid the pandemic. Unless more restrictive orders are in place by local, state, or federal agencies, or there are other unforeseen health and safety concerns, the City of Beavercreek plans to host this celebration while implementing all preventive measures recommended by the Greene County Health Department.