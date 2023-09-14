DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — What is…a winner? A Beavercreek graduate appeared on “Jeopardy! Second Chance” on Wednesday night and successfully progressed.

The tournament offers former “Jeopardy!” contestants a chance to return to the game for a second go-round at becoming a champion.

Hari Parameswaran first appeared on the game show in 2021. This time, he won the game in the final question.

Parameswaran is a 2019 Beavercreek High School graduate and was his class’s valedictorian.

He will face off against other “Jeopardy!” winners in another game after this win.