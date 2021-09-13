Beavercreek alerts residents of ‘door to door’ fraud

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beavercreek is warning people of a door to door fraud.

The city said people are reportedly going door to door stating the city’s aggregation program ended and that you should sign up with their company. According to a release, the 3-year contract with AES did recently end, but the city’s new aggregation contract is now with Dynegy.

The rate the door to door people are offering is more than 7 cents, while the city’s aggregation rate is 4.58 cents. The city said it does not have anyone going door to door or calling representing the city’s aggregation program.

For more information about the city’s aggregation program, click here.