Beavercreek ALDI to reopen after heavy tornado damage

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – An ALDI store in Beavercreek is set to reopen Thursday after it was heavily damaged by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The store, located on Lakeview Dr., will reopen in what the store is calling a “celebration of community perseverance.”

“We’re pleased to reopen our Beavercreek store after experiencing such a devastating event, and we’re thankful for our employees and trusted business partners who were on site the next day to start the cleanup process,” Sarah Brown, ALDI Springfield division vice president, said. “The entire community was affected in one way or another, and it’s encouraging to see how quickly we’ve come together to rebuild. We’re looking forward to welcoming local shoppers back to our Beavercreek location to give them the fresh, affordable groceries they know they can count on us for.”

After the tornado, ALDO sent more than 700 disaster relief food boxes to The Dayton Foodbank and donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross.

“The Foodbank is honored to work with ALDI, not only during times of natural disasters, but also each day as we work to reduce food insecurity among our Miami Valley neighbors,” Michelle L. Riley, Chief Executive Officer of The Foodbank, said. “The food boxes ALDI sent following the Memorial Day tornadoes were crucial during our immediate disaster relief response. Each box was put directly into the hands of families who lost everything in the storms. We simply could not do this important work without ALDI by our side.”

The store will officially reopen in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 am Thursday. There will also be a Golden Ticket giveaway, offering gift cards ti the first 100 customers, a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce, and a complimentary eco-friendly bag distribution.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.