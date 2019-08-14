Beavercreek Aldi reopens, other businesses hope to be next

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Stores, salons, and restaurants in Beavercreek are still working to get back open over two months after they were damaged by the Memorial Day tornado.

After they made significant repairs, the Beavercreek Aldi off of Fairfield Rd. had a soft reopening Tuesday and some other nearby businesses hope they are not far behind.

Multiple shops in a few shopping strips along the same stretch of Fairfield Rd. are still working on repairs but it’s a stark contrast from what it looked like May 28.

“I’m glad it’s open,” said one Aldi shopper, Alice Weitz. “I’m glad to see people back into business because that was a bad thing that came through, and I do like to shop here, I don’t do all of my shopping here but I do a lot of it.”

Drivers passing Mike’s Carwash across the street will now see an almost completely empty lot with a sign directing you to their other two Dayton-area locations.

But their Chief Operating Officer, Ty Dubay, said it won’t be that way for long.

“Just yesterday we were granted our permit to start the reconstruction process so we plan to put in the latest and greatest Mike’s Carwash with all of our newest technology,” said Dubay. “In terms of a reopening date, it’s a little too early to release a date yet, but I would say early next year is a pretty good estimate.”

And sandwich lovers will be happy to know a spokesperson for Primanti Bros. says while they don’t have a projected reopening date, repairs are underway.

Aldi will celebrate their official grand reopening Thursday morning with a “Golden Ticket” giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers, a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce, and complimentary eco-friendly reusable bags, according to a news release.

