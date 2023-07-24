BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Tonight is the night! Beaver Vu Bowl will be holding its Queen of Hearts Grand Finale tonight at 7 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by the bowling alley, on Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m. a brand new board will start and end for Beaver Vu Bowl’s Queen of Hearts Grand Finale.

Ticket sales have officially ended for the raffle, and they must be turned in by 6:50 p.m. A Facebook post by the bowling alley on Sunday, July 23 said the jackpot was at $869,157.

Each person drawn in the raffle will have five minutes to report to the Queen of Hearts board. Their ID will be checked and must match the name on the ticket.

The bowling alley said that if the Queen of Hearts is turned over, the person will receive the full jackpot whether or not they are present.

All other cards will result in a $599 payout whether or not the person is present. In the case that the card on the ticket has already been chosen and if they are present, the person can draw a new card. If they are not present, they will receive a $300 payout.

Beaver Vu Bowl said all winners are responsible for any and all taxes. A 1099G form will be given for any prizes over $600 and no prize will be paid until the 1099G form is filled out completely.

For any questions, call Beaver Vu Bowl at 937-426-6771.