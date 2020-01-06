Beaver Valley Rd. to close for repairs, clean-up

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Beavercreek will close for one day this week for repairs and general clean-up of the area, according to the City of Beavercreek.
Beaver Valley Road from Quail Run Road to the Fairborn Corporation line under the I-675 overpass will be closed for one day on Jan. 8 from 7:30 am to 3 pm. The road will be closed to repair potholes, trim back bush from the sides of the road, and general clean-up of the area.
