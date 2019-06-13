Beau Townsend Ford to match Foodbank donations through June

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Car dealership Beau Townsend Ford is matching all donations made to The Foodbank, up to $20,000, through the end of June.

The dealership wants to match donations in order to assist those who need help getting back on their feet after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Owner of Beau Townsend, Larry Taylor, says “No donation or act of kindness is too small. We support The Foodbank in their efforts to ensure each family impacted by these tornadoes have food and water during these difficult times.

“During these difficult times as our neighbors pick back up their lives from the tornado aftermath, the community has rallied together in support. We are thankful for Beau Townsend Ford’s help as we work towards a brighter future,” says Chief Development Officer of The Foodbank, Lee Lauren Truesdale.

You can donate at the dealership’s website or through The Foodbank’s website.