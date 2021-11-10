DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – During a conference on Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine along with RecoveryOhio, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance are promoting the new “Beat The Stigma Campaign.”

“The Beat the Stigma campaign will encourage Ohioans to challenge what you think about addiction. When you see someone with addiction, there’s always more to the story than you know,” said Governor DeWine.

The focus of Beat the Stigma Campaign is on both drug and alcohol abuse, along with mental health.

“We know that 1 in 3 Ohioans struggles with addiction, and a similar number have mental illness. In fact, many people live with both. Addiction and mental health are rooted in disease, not character flaws,” said ADAMH Board of Franklin County CEO Erika Clark Jones.

The state funding equates to $9.75 million for the campaign, which will go to creativity, purchasing, and activation. “The goal of the campaign is to be robust throughout the state of Ohio, reaching every corner of the state. All 88 counties,” said Nationwide Foundation President Chad Jester.

Marine Corps Veteran and Vertava Health Account Executive Derek Guay says he understands the struggle of addiction. “Started with percocet, oxycontin. Off and on, off and on. Next thing you know I liked the way I felt better on it than off it,” said Guay.

Sober since November 24, 2011, Guay says he’s encouraged by any form of positive initiatives to combat addiction and mental illness. “It makes it OK for other people to talk about it. If the governor can speak about it, then other people will feel more comfortable to do it.”

