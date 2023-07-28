DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are looking to escape the heat, 2 NEWS you covered with a list of fun indoor activities that can be found throughout the Dayton area.

America’s Packard Museum

420 S Ludlow St. Dayton, OH 45402

Are you an automotive enthusiast, or just looking for a fun and nostalgic blast from the past? You should explore America’s Packard Museum, which carries the largest collection of Packard cars and artifacts in the world.

Also — Mark your calendar! America’s Packard Museum is throwing a special Gala, known as the Packard Spring Fling, next April. In addition, they will be hosting John Davis from Motorweek as a featured guest speaker.

You can learn more about the museum, as well as upcoming events, on their website.

Barbenheimer

Heavenly air-conditioning. Buttery popcorn. Cozy seats. Even in today’s digital streaming age, there is still a sense of wonder that comes along with catching a flick (or two!) at the movie theater — and now might be one of the best times to do it.

Two major films, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” are drawing massive crowds to theaters across the country, with “Barbie” grossing a record $162 million at the domestic box office, and “Oppenheimer” hitting $82.5 million, according to AP News. You can join in on the cinematic experience too by heading to a local theater.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

1100 Spaatz Street Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is a vital piece of our country’s aviation history, and it is consistently being updated with fresh exhibits and things to see. Even if you’ve ventured there before, it’s always a totally new experience.

They have a great deal going on, with upcoming events such as a free Introduction to Becoming a Pilot program for local students and a Fitness Under the Wings Yoga Class. You can learn more on their website.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

2600 DeWeese Pkwy Dayton, OH 45414

The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is described as a children’s museum, science and technology center and zoo — all in one! They are committed to providing the community with science-focused programs and family fun.

Each year, the museum hosts four dates that offer free admission, and one is coming up next month on August 5. More information about these free admission days can be found on the museum’s website.

Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH, 45402

Looking to treat your cultural side and by immersing yourself in the arts? The Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, lovingly known as The Schuster Center to locals, is a top-notch facility where you can find local, national and even international entertainment. It is housed in the heart of Downtown Dayton.

Some upcoming performances include Toussaint Louverture, This is Tom Jones! and The Producers. You can find a full list of upcoming performances on the Dayton Live website.

Wright Cycle Company

22 S Williams St, Dayton, OH 45402

Fun fact: Did you know that the Wright brothers at one point had their own bicycle business?

It’s true! It was right here at the Wright Cycle Company in Dayton where they began to manufacture their own brand of bicycles, which gave the brothers the mechanical experience and financial resources necessary to begin their experiments into powered human flight, according to the National Park Service.

The building is part of Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park and the National Aviation Heritage Area.

You can learn more about Wright Cycle Company on their website.

Community Calendar

Still looking for more? You can also find a Community Calendar featured on the WDTN website that is consistently updated with the latest events happening around the Miami Valley.