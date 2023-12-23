BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Community members came together Saturday morning to make and donate stuffed bears to Dayton Children’s.

Bears4Children’s hosted their 16th annual holiday event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23. The event was held at the Build-a-Bear store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

Those who attended the event stuffed and created Build-a-Bear toys to be donated following the event. All donations go towards patients currently at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Callista Hess, president and event coordinator of Bears4Children’s, started the event in 2008. The organization recently gained 501(c)(3) status in 2023.

During their first year, 12 bears were donated. Since it’s creation, the organization has donated nearly 4,000 bears to Dayton Children’s.

This year, over 200 bears have been created and donated so far.

Once donated, nurses at Dayton Children’s will deliver the bears to patients who must unexpectedly spend the holidays at the hospital.

Learn more about the organization by going to their website or visiting their Facebook page.